Contributors to "Scenes of Suffering," out now from Theater, explore representations of pain, suffering, and trauma in contemporary American theater and performance.
Topics include:
- Making space on stage for the dysfluency of black life in America
- Negrogothic cinema, an approach to representation in which the black body verges on disappearance and the interior of the black psyche is revealed
- The tension between making sense of an act of violence historically and culturally while doing justice to the emotional experience of the victim
and more.