Scenes of Suffering

Contributors to “Scenes of Suffering,” out now from Theater, explore representations of pain, suffering, and trauma in contemporary American theater and performance. All articles are freely available for 3 months: read them here.

Topics include:

and more. Browse the table of contents, and be sure to sign up for email alerts so you don’t miss an issue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s