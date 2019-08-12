Remembering Toni Morrison with American Literature

Groundbreaking, beloved author Toni Morrison’s literary legacy will continue to reverberate long beyond her lifetime. In the wake of her death, we are honored to offer a small tribute: a reading list of American Literature articles that study her work, all made freely available through the end of November.
Signifyin(g) on Reparation in Toni Morrison’s Jazz
Marjorie Pryse, 2008
Toni Morrison’s Paradise: Black Cultural Citizenship in the American Empire
Holly Flint, 2006
Houses of Contention: Tar Baby and Essence
Susan Edmunds, 2018
What The Bluest Eye Knows about Them: Culture, Race, Identity
Christopher Douglas, 2006
The Literary Afterlife of the Korean War
Joseph Darda, 2015
Ruins Amidst Ruins: Black Classicism and the Empire of Slavery
John Levi Barnard, 2014
“what Is Your Mother’s Name?”: Maternal Disavowal and the Reverberating Aesthetic of Black Women’s Pain in Black Nationalist Literature
Meina Yates-Richard, 2016