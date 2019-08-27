Orrin H. Pilkey’s Fall Tour for Sea Level Rise

Orrin H. Pilkey, co-author of Sea Level Rise: A Slow Tsunami on America’s Shores (Duke University Press), will be reading and discussing his new book at various locations throughout the Carolinas this September. For some of these events, he will be in conversation with Gilbert M. Gaul, author of The Geography of Risk: Epic Storms, Rising Seas and the Costs of America’s Coasts (Farrar Straus and Giroux). They’re calling it the “Old Men and the Sea Tour,” and we hope you can make it to one of the events.

Reading and Discussion

Tuesday, September 10

Croasdaile Village

2600 Croasdaile Farm Pkwy, Durham, NC 27705

Reading and Discussion with Gilbert M. Gaul

Monday, September 23 at 6:00 pm

College of Charleston

66 George St, Charleston, SC 29424

Reading and Discussion with Gilbert M. Gaul

Tuesday, September 24 at 12:00 pm

North Carolina Coastal Federation

309 W Salisbury St, Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

Reading and Discussion with Gilbert M. Gaul

Wednesday, September 25 at 7:00 pm

New Hanover County Public Library – Pine Valley Branch

3802 S College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28412

Reading and Discussion (Community & Scholars Series)

Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 pm

The Regulator Bookshop

720 9th St, Durham, NC 27705

Reading and Discussion

Thursday, October 3

Flyleaf Books

752 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

Acknowledging the impending worldwide catastrophe of rising seas in the twenty-first century, Sea Level Rise outline the impacts on the United States’ shoreline and argue that the only feasible response along much of the U.S. shoreline is an immediate and managed retreat. It’s a must-read for anyone who lives or works near the coast and who cares about the future of our beaches and coastal communities.