Author Events in September

As we start a new semester, we have a lot of great events where you can catch one of our authors reading and signing their recent titles.

September 10: NYU’s The King Juan Carlos I of Spain Center will host a reading with The Chasers author Renato Rosaldo.

6:00pm, 53 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012

September 11: Savage Ecology author Jairus Grove will discuss his new book with David Goldberg at City Lights.

7:00pm, 261 Columbus Avenue at Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133

September 12: Catch Nathan Snaza discussing his new book Animate Literacies with Duke University Press editor Elizabeth Ault at Chop Suey Books.

6:00pm, 2913 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221

September 16: Renato Rosaldo presents The Chasers in conversation with Alyshia Gálvez with a musical performance by Gustavo Aguilar at Greenlight Bookstore.

7:30pm, 686 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217

September 18: Word Up Community Bookshop will host a book talk with Renato Rosaldo on The Chasers.

6:30pm, 2113 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10032

September 21: The Voice in the Headphones and Now that the audience is assembled author David Grubbs will have a discussion with Anthony McCall at the NY Art Book Fair.

7:00pm, MOMA PS1, 22-25 Jackson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

September 23: Orrin H. Pilkey, co-author of Sea Level Rise, begins his “The Old Men and the Sea” tour with Gilbert M. Gaul, author of The Geography of Risk, at the College of Charleston.

6:00pm, 66 George St, Charleston, SC 29424

September 24: Matt Sakakeeny will celebrate his new book Remaking New Orleans at Mimi’s In The Marigny.

6:00pm, 2601 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA 70117

September 24: Orrin Pilkey and Giblert M. Gaul continue “The Old Men and the Sea” tour at the North Carolina Coastal Federation.

5:30pm, 309 W. Salisbury St., Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480

September 25: The last stop on “The Old Men and the Sea” tour with Sea Level Rise co-author Orrin H. Pilkey and Gilbert M. Gaul at Pine Valley Library.

7:00pm, Osprey Room, 3802 South College Road, Wilmington, NC 28412

September 25: Join Elspeth H. Brown for a presentation of her book Work! at Fashion Institute of Technology.

6:00pm, Pomerantz Art and Design Center, 227 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

September 26: Sea Level Rise author Orrin H. Pilkey will be at The Regulator Bookshop to talk about his new book.

7:00pm, 720 9th St, Durham, NC 27705

September 30: The University of Alberta will host a lecture with What’s the Use? author Sara Ahmed.

3:30pm, 11335 Saskatchewan Drive NW, Edmonton, Alberta T6G 2E9