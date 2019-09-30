Author Events in October

Fall is finally here and many of our authors are on the road. Whether you’re in the U.S., Canada, or Euope there are many opportunities to see your favorite DUP author.

October 1: See Fugitive Modernities author Jessica Krug will participate in the IDS Public Lecture Series.

7:00pm, Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Square, New York, NY 10003

October 2: Pop América, 1965–1975 curator Esther Gabara will be in conversation at The Block Museum of Art.

6:00pm, 40 Arts Circle Drive, Evanston, IL 60208

October 2: What’s the Use? author Sara Ahmed will lecture at the West End Cultural Centre.

5:00pm, 586 Ellice Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3B 1Z8

October 3: Book Culture will host a book talk with Angelo Restivo for her book Breaking Bad and Cinematic Television.

7:00pm, 536 West 112th Street, New York, NY 10025

October 3: There will be a launch party for Rebecca Zorach’s book Art for People’s Sake at Sandmeyer’s Bookstore.

6:00pm, 714 S Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60605

October 3: University of the Witwatersrand will host a lecture with Critique of Black Reason author Achille Mbembe.

5:30pm, 1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg, South Africa

October 4: What’s the Use? author Sara Ahmed will lecture at McGill University.

6:00pm, McIntyre Medical Bldg, Rm 522, 3655 Promenade Sir-William-Osler, Montreal, QC H3G 1Y6 Canada

October4: Join Savage Ecology author Jairus Grove and his colleagues at the University of Hawai’i Manoa Department of Political Science for a book launch.

2:30pm, Saunders 624, 2424 Maile Way, Honolulu, HI 96822

October 8: Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU will host a roundtable with Duke University Press authors Kandice Chuh, Allan deSouza, and Gayatri Gopinath.

6:00pm, Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality, 285 Mercer St, 4th Flr, New York, NY 10003

October 9: Rachel Douglas will be at the University of Glasgow‘s Hunterian Museum to discuss her latest book Making The Black Jacobins.

2:00pm, Gilbert Scott Building, University Ave, Glasgow G12 8QQ United Kingdom

October 10: The Hagley Library will host a book talk for Bright Signals author Susan Murray.

7:00pm, 298 Buck Road, Wilmington, DE 19807

October 11: Celebrate the release of Benjamin Piekut’s book Henry Cow at the Emily Harvey Foundation hosted by Blank Forms.

6:30pm, 537 Broadway, New York, New York 10012

October 11: The University of Alberta will host a lecture with Animate Literacies author Nathan Snaza.

12:00pm, 11210 87 Avenue Northwest, Edmonton, AB, T6G 2T9 Canada

October 13: Benjamin Piekut will discuss his new book Henry Cow at Cafe Oto.

2:30pm, 18–22 Ashwin street, Dalston, London E8 3DL United Kingdom

October 15: The Humanities Institute will have Racial Melancholia, Racial Dissociation coauthor David L. Eng.

4:00pm, UC Santa Cruz, Humanities 1, Rm 202, 1156 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95064

October 16: See Henry Cow author Benjamin Piekut at Bluetopia in Rome.

TBD, Via del Pigneto, 116, 00176 Roma RM, Italy

October 17: Benjamin Piekut will have a book event at a-Musik for his book Henry Cow.

7:30pm, Kleiner Griechenmarkt 28-30, 50676 Cologne, Germany

October 17: Bookworks will host a book talk with The Chasers author Renato Rosaldo.

6:00pm, 4022 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107

October 18: Malmö University will host a lecture by What’s the Use? author Sara Ahmed.

3:15pm, Nordenskiöldsgatan 10, 211 19 Malmö

October 18: Avant-Garde Fascism author Mark Antliff will speak at The John Hope Franklin Humanities Institute.

9:30am, 114 South Buchanan Blvd, Smith Warehouse, Durham, NC 27708

October 20: New York City’s Bluestockings bookstore hosts a book launch for Queering Black Atlantic Religions by Roberto Strongman.

7:00pm, Bluestockings Bookstore, Café, & Activist Center, 172 Allen St, New York, New York 10002

October 21: Book launch for Gökçe Günel’s Spaceship in the Desert hosted by LSE Middle East Centre and Social Life of Climate Change.

6:00pm, NAB.104, London School of Economics and Political Science, Houghton Street, London WC2A 2AE

October 25: The John Hope Franklin Humanities Institute will also feature Black Performance Theory editor Thomas DeFrantz.

9:30am, 114 South Buchanan Blvd, Smith Warehouse, Durham, NC 27708