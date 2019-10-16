Sale Recommendations from Our Editors

If you’re not sure what to buy during our week-long Fall Sale, we’re pleased to present some recommendations from our editors. Today we share suggestions from Editor Elizabeth Ault and Editorial Director Ken Wissoker. Tomorrow look for Executive Editor Courtney Berger’s and Editor Gisela Fosado’s recommendations.

Elizabeth Ault, Editor

I am super-energized following the abolitionist university studies conference held last weekend here at Duke (the second-best thing to happen last week following Bodyminds Reimagined author Sami Schalk’s successful #twerkwithlizzo campaign)! To follow up on the great conversations held there, I highly recommend Isaac Kamola’s Making the World Global and Nathan Snaza’s Animate Literacies. These very different books—Kamola’s on how the concept of “the global university” spread from business schools through every level of higher ed, and Snaza’s on rethinking what we mean by literacy to acknowledge all of the historical and more-than-human forces that shape what and how we read—both help us situate ourselves and our reading, teaching, and studying practices within the historical and spatial contingencies of the universities we do (or don’t!) inhabit.

Other books that are trying to help us reenvision the spaces in which we find ourselves include Justin Izzo’s Experiments with Empire focuses on how experimental writers and ethnographers used the tools of empire and empiricism to imagine solidarities and subjectivities beyond the dyadic frameworks empire sought to impose. And in The Archive of Loss, Maura Finkelstein reconceives of Mumbai’s last remaining textile mill as an archive, full of the stories, affects, aches and pains, of those who have made their livings and their lives there. It’s essential reading for understanding post-industrial melancholy.

Finally, as the fall television season and all its attendant debates about representation and genre get underway, I recommend revisiting some classic TV through Quinn Miller’s Camp TV, which goes beyond representational critique to imagine the possibilities early television created for queering genders. Or, if you’re missing antiheros among the new crop of shows, check out Angelo Restivo’s Breaking Bad and Cinematic Television, which goes beyond an easy equation of cinema with quality to explore what truly makes television “like the movies,” or Toni Pape’s Figures of Time, which reframes Damages and other early 2000s programs through the lens of preemptive politics.

Ken Wissoker, Editorial Director

It would be difficult (and foolish) not to begin my recommendations with two important books that are both new this month, Sara Ahmed’s What’s the Use: On the Uses of Use and Achille Mbembe’s Necropolitics. Sara Ahmed’s book moves all three of her interconnected projects forward at once. On the face of it a follow-up to The Promise of Happiness and Willfull Subjects, her books which ‘follow words around,’ it also includes much that moves forward from On Being Included on universities and their ways of side-stepping real equality and inclusion, and from Living a Feminist Life with similarly memorable and life-giving recognitions and everyday feminist realities. Achille Mbembe’s Necropolitics is equally timely and necessary for our lives. Combining his classic title essay with a translation of his recent politiques de l’inimitié, this is the account we need now of the racist and nationalist state, all-too organized around the right to kill. A brilliant and useful (that word again) analysis truly needed for our time.

I’m also excited about MacArthur “Genius Grant” recipient Julie Livingston’s brand new book, Self-Devouring Growth: A Planetary Parable as Told from Southern Africa. Inspired by Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower, Livingston take three examples of development that were supposed to lead to a better society — roads, water, and cattle — and shows that as soon as one looks at them from a more transnational perspective, they all make the planet — and the lives of those they were intended to help — worse. It’s a brilliant and engaging analysis of how much modern aid projects have accelerated the anthropocene, however helpful-sounding their infrastructural aims.

Ever since its publication last spring, I’ve been proselytizing non-stop for David Eng and Shinhee Han’s Racial Melancholia, Racial Dissociation: On the Social and Psychic Lives of Asian Americans—the book that we have needed as long as I can remember. A book that puts racialization and it’s effects at the center of the psychoanalytic account—and if psychology is supposed to deal with the constitution of subjects how could that not be central — while still offering a complex and historicized account of cultural and individual lives. Eng and Han co-wrote it, working on the theory together and using real-life examples from her therapeutic practice. The stories are from Asian Americans and Asians in America, but anyone who thinks about race and personhood in any form will benefit.

I am repeatedly shocked at the bad advice offered to younger scholars, who are told they have to publish in the “right places” or conform to tired disciplinary standards that are busy dying. The last decade has been an open and exciting renaissance moment for intellectual thinking worked through stylish and experimental writing forms. Two leaders in this moment have been Katie Stewart and Lauren Berlant. Their collaborative work The Hundreds is a masterclass in close attention and eloquent description. I love how Hua Hsu traced its continuity with both authors previous work in his New Yorker essay. That’s a masterclass too. In that same brillant direction, the sale is a superb time to be sure one has all three of Fred Moten’s “Consent not to be a single being” trilogy volumes. Widely influential already, they will only become more so. Finally, I will put in a good word for Benjamin Piekut’s Henry Cow: The World is a Problem which does for the British Marxist post-68 experimental music scene what Tim Lawrence’s work has done for the New York City dance floor, spinning archives and zillions of interviews into a story of musical community, utopic possibilities, and their inevitable limits.

