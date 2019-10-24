We are excited to announce that “Radical Histories of Sanctuary,” the newest issue of Radical History Review, edited by A. Naomi Paik, Jason Ruiz, and Rebecca M. Schreiber, is freely available through September 30, 2020. Start reading here.

Contributors explore both contemporary and historical invocations of sanctuary, paying particular attention to its genealogies in social movements against state violence. They address not only immigrant activism but also topics such as indigenous strategies of survival in the Americas, gay liberation in rural spaces, and urban housing for refugees.

The essays contest liberal conventions of sanctuary that shore up the very forms of power and subjugation they seek to dismantle: from immigrant movements affirming the distinction between “good” and “bad” immigrants to gay liberation movements for police reform that fail to address the fundamental violence of policing.

Examining both the liberatory potential of sanctuary and its limits, the contributors argue for intersectional strategies of resistance that connect the struggles of disparate groups against repressive and violent power.