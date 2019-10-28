We’re pleased to announce that “Violence and Policing,” a new issue of Public Culture, edited by Shamus Khan and Madiha Tahir, is freely available until September 30, 2020. Read the full issue here.

By identifying parallels between police and military power, contributors argue that policing is more than merely the practice of the institution of the police but is the violence work of maintaining a specific social order.

Topics covered in the essays include “speculative policing,” which attempts to control not only the present but also uncertain futures; the inextricable relation between anti-Blackness and the violence of the law; the role of police in US politics; and the relationship between police bodycams and gender equity.