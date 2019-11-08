E. Patrick Johnson’s Fall Tour for Honeypot

E. Patrick Johnson, author of Honeypot: Black Southern Women Who Love Women (Duke University Press), will be reading and discussing his new book at various locations throughout the US this fall and into the beginning of next year. At one of these events in Chicago, he will be in conversation with Honeypot contributor Alexis Pauline Gumbs, author of M Archive and Spill, both also published by Duke University Press.

Reading and Discussion

Monday, November 11 at 6:00 pm

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Reading and Discussion

Tuesday, November 19 at 7:00 pm

Amherst Books

8 Main St, Amherst, MA 01002

Reading and Discussion

Thursday, December 5

Women & Children First

5233 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Reading and Discussion

Saturday, December 7

Charis Books & More

184 S. Candler St, Decatur, GA 30030

Reading and Discussion with Alexis Pauline Gumbs

Sunday, January 12 at 3:00 pm

Seminary Co-op Bookstore

5751 S. Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

Reading and Discussion

Wednesday, January 22 at 7:00 pm

The Regulator Bookshop

720 9th St, Durham, NC 27705

Reading and Discussion

Thursday, January 23

Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe

55 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801

Reading and Discussion

Wednesday, January 29

Harvard Book Store

1256 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

Reading and Discussion

Friday, February 7

Skylight Books

1814 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Combining oral history with magical realism and poetry, Honeypot is an engaging and moving book that reveals the complexity of identity while offering a creative method for scholarship to represent the lives of other people in a rich and dynamic way.