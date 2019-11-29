Author Events in December

During the first half of December, you can catch your favorite Duke University Press author at various locales across the US and Australia. And since books make great gifts, you can pick up signed copies at these events.

December 1: Marsha Gordon, co-editor of Screening Race in American Nontheatrical Film presents a selection of short 16mm films from the 1960s and ʼ70s engaged with the topic of race at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

2:00pm, East Building, SECU Auditorium, 2110 Blue Ridge Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607

December 3: Grand Central Library will host a book talk with Robert Christgau, author of Book Reports.

6:00pm, 135 E 46th St, New York, NY 10017

December 4: Nicholas Boggs will read from James Baldwin’s Little Man, Little Man, which he edited, at The Studios of Key West.

6:00pm, 533 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040

December 5: Sacred Men author Keith L. Camacho will talk about his book at Asian/Pacific/American Institute moderated by fellow Duke University Press author Dean Saranillio.

6:30pm, 8 Washington Mews, New York, NY 10003

December 5: See E. Patrick Johnson present his latest book Honeypot at Women and Children First.

7:00pm, 5233 N. Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

December 5: Australian National University will host a keynote lecture from What’s the Use? author Sara Ahmed.

5:30pm, Bldg 188, Fellows Lane, Australian Centre on China in the World, Canberra ACT 2601, Australia

December 7: Honeypot author E. Patrick Johnson will discuss his new book in conversation with Dr. Beverly Guy-Sheftall at Charis Books.

7:30pm, 184 S. Candler St, Decatur, GA 30030

December 10: Love, H. author Hettie Jones will give a lecture at The Cooper Union.

7:00pm, Frederick P. Rose Auditorium, at 41 Cooper Square (on Third Ave. between 6th and 7th Streets) New York, NY 10008

December 12: Allan Gurganus will read his beloved story “A Fool for Christmas” at The Regulator Bookshop. We are distributing a new limited edition of the story with Horse & Buggy Press and the Duke University Libraries.

7:00pm, 720 9th St, Durham, NC 27705

We look forward to seeing you at these exciting events taking place throughout December!