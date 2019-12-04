In TSQ’s newest issue “Trans Futures,” edited by micha cárdenas and Jian Neo Chen, contributors introduce times and spaces of trans critique, experience, and imagination that challenge conventions of discipline, genre, method, and perception. They examine the state’s capacity to control trans lives and to render trans futures less than possible, and they also envision trans and queer practices of survival, reproduction, and transformation that move beyond these limitations.
Articles include:
- V Varun Chaudhry’s proposal of trans/coalitional love-politics as a way to circumvent the subjugation of black women and harness the radical potential of trans studies and organizing
- Nicole Erin Morse’s interview with trans artist Vivek Shraya about selfies: the gendered politics of self-representation, the power of controlling the gaze, and the attached stigma
- Bess Collins Van Asselt’s exploration of the life history of Sam, a queer trans youth of color who contests standardized futures and expectations in secondary schools
and much more. Explore the full contents here and check out the introduction, freely available.