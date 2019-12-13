A Fool for Christmas Will Be Back in Stock Soon

A few weeks ago we were pleased to announce that, along with Horse & Buggy Press and the Duke University Libraries, we were bringing out a special limited edition of Allan Gurganus’s beloved short story “A Fool for Christmas,” which had never before appeared in print. Readers were excited and we sold out all the copies immediately. We are pleased to announce that a reprint is on the way. The book should be available for purchase on our website by Wednesday, December 14 and can be pre-ordered now by calling our customer service department at 888-651-0122. You can also check your local bookstores in the Triangle area. We’ll be offering them the opportunity to restock next week as well.