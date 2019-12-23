The Most Read Articles of 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the most read articles across all our journals. Check out the top 10 articles that made the list, all freely available until the end of January.

“Instafame: Luxury Selfies in the Attention Economy” by Alice E. Marwick

Public Culture volume 27, issue 1 (75)

“Anthropocene, Capitalocene, Plantationocene, Chthulucene: Making Kin” by Donna Haraway

Environmental Humanities volume 6, issue 1

“Punks, Bulldaggers, and Welfare Queens: The Radical Potential of Queer Politics?” by Cathy J. Cohen

GLQ: A Journal of Lesbian and Gay Studies volume 3, issue 4

“After Trans Studies” by Andrea Long Chu and Emmett Harsin Drager

TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly volume 6, issue 1

“Necropolitics” by Achille Mbembe

Public Culture volume 15, issue 1

“Markup Bodies: Black [Life] Studies and Slavery [Death] Studies at the Digital Crossroads” by Jessica Marie Johnson

Social Text volume 36, issue 4 (137)

“Twin-Spirited Woman: Sts’iyóye smestíyexw slhá:li” by Saylesh Wesley

TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly volume 1, issue 3

“Gender and Nation Building in Qatar: Qatari Women Negotiate Modernity” by Alainna Liloia

Journal of Middle East Women’s Studies volume 15, issue 3

“All Power to All People?: Black LGBTTI2QQ Activism, Remembrance, and Archiving in Toronto” by Syrus Marcus Ware

TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly volume 4, issue 2

“Unruly Edges: Mushrooms as Companion Species: For Donna Haraway” by Anna Tsing

Environmental Humanities volume 1, issue 1