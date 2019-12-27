“Radical Transnationalism,” the latest issue of Meridians: feminism, race, transnationalism, edited by Laura Briggs and Robyn C. Spencer, is available now.

This special issue brings together scholarship that illustrates how transnational feminisms operate in relation to different regions, historical periods, fields, and methodologies. It showcases writings on populations often not considered in transnational feminist scholarship, including African Americans; the indigenous peoples of the Americas, Okinawa, and Africa; and transgendered/genderqueer people.

Understanding that “transnational” applies not only to geographies but also to processes, and that transnational feminism emerges from multiple locales across the Global South and North, contributors investigate settler colonialism, racialization, globalization, decoloniality, and post-socialism as gendered political and economic projects across various geographies and time periods.

Check out the table of contents and freely available introduction.