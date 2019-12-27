Radical Transnationalism

Radical Transnationalism,” the latest issue of Meridians: feminism, race, transnationalism, edited by Laura Briggs and Robyn C. Spencer, is available now.

This special issue brings together scholarship that illustrates how transnational feminisms operate in relation to different regions, historical periods, fields, and methodologies. It showcases writings on populations often not considered in transnational feminist scholarship, including African Americans; the indigenous peoples of the Americas, Okinawa, and Africa; and transgendered/genderqueer people.

Understanding that “transnational” applies not only to geographies but also to processes, and that transnational feminism emerges from multiple locales across the Global South and North, contributors investigate settler colonialism, racialization, globalization, decoloniality, and post-socialism as gendered political and economic projects across various geographies and time periods.

Check out the table of contents and freely available introduction.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s