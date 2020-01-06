January Events

As we start a new year and a new semester, we hope you’ll be able to get out and see some of our authors at events around the U.S. You can also catch us at the MLA conference in Seattle and the AHA in New York City.

January 11: Marsha Gordon and Allyson Nadia Field, co-editors of Screening Race in American Nontheatrical Film, show films and discuss their book at UCLA’s Film and Television Archive.

7:30 pm, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

January 12: E. Patrick Johnson is joined by Alexis Pauline Gumbs, author of Dub, to discuss Johnson’s new book Honeypot at the Seminary Co-op Bookstore.

3:00 pm, 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637

January 22: Alexis Pauline Gumbs again joins E. Patrick Johnson, this time at Durham’s Regulator Bookshop, to discuss Honeypot. This event is sponsored by Duke’s Forum for Scholars and Publics.

7:00 pm, 720 9th St, Durham, NC 27705

January 23: E. Patrick Johnson heads west to Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe to read from Honeypot.

55 Haywood St, Asheville, NC 28801

January 23: Elspeth Brown lectures about her book Work! A Queer History of Modeling at UCLA’s LGBTQ Studies department.

4:00 pm, Charles E. Young Research Library, 280 Charles E Young Dr N., Los Angeles, CA 90095

January 29: E. Patrick Johnson, author of Honeypot, will appear at Harvard Book Store.

7:00 pm, 1256 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138

January 30: Elspeth Brown speaks about Work!at USC Libraries ONE Archives. A reception follows.

6:30 pm, 909 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90007