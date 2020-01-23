New Subject Collections: Anthropology; African American, African, and Black Diaspora Studies

We’re pleased to announce the addition of two new e-book subject collections to our library offerings: the African American, African, and Black Diaspora Studies collection and the Anthropology collection.

The African American, African, and Black Diaspora Studies e-book collection includes more than 350 titles that span the humanities and social sciences, covering history, religion, literature, art, music, anthropology, sociology, and other areas of study. Reflecting the global black experience, titles explore regions including Africa, Europe, Asia, the Caribbean, and North and South America. The collection includes work by essential thinkers including C. Eric Lincoln, Deborah Thomas, Fred Moten, Houston Baker, Achille Mbembe, Jennifer Nash, Karla Holloway, and others.

The Anthropology e-book collection presents over 550 titles in a discipline for which Duke University Press is well-known. Through traditional fieldwork and ethnography, cutting-edge theoretical approaches, and innovative reinventions of anthropological writing, the authors in this collection represent the best scholarship in the field. From analyses of the living history offered at Colonial Williamsburg to the complex interweavings of television and gender in postcolonial India, from Islam and political power in a village in Niger to the forms of performative public protest in Cochabamba, Bolivia, this collection shows the possibilities of anthropological research.

These new additions join our existing collections in Art and Art History, Asian Studies, Gender Studies, Latin American Studies, Music and Sound Studies, and Religious Studies. Ask your librarian to learn more here.



