Congratulations to differences: A Journal of Feminist Cultural Studies on reaching its thirtieth anniversary! The journal’s new issue “-30- The End of the Story” marks the occasion, borrowing the “-30-” mark that journalists in North America traditionally have used to indicate the end of a story.

“While one might debate whether or not the story of critical feminism itself has come to an end, there is no question that much has changed in the field. We invited contributors to reflect on the critical preoccupations that have happily or unhappily expired over the years, which ones they might like to see go—or not,” write the editors.

Check out the issue’s contents, including Thangam Ravindranathan’s “The Rise of the Sea and The Novel,” a speculative reflection on literary fiction’s ability to register the effects of climate change, which is free through April.