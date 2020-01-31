Author Events in February

Many of our authors are on the road around the world in February with brand new books.
February 1: See What Comes after Entanglement? author Eva Haifa Giraud in a transmediale Symposium panel.
11:30am, Kulturprojekte Berlin GmbH, Klosterstrasse 68, D-10179 Berlin, Germany
February 6: Isabella Cosse speaks on her new book Mafalda at the UCL Institute of the Americas.
6:00pm, IAS Common Ground, Ground Floor, South Wing , UCL, Gower Street, London, WC1E 6BT
February 6: Harry Harootunian will speak about his new book The Unspoken as Heritage at the John Hope Franklin Institute at Duke University.
3:30am, 114 S. Buchanan Blvd, Smith Warehouse, Bay 4, C105, Durham, NC 27708
February 6: Sara Ahmed, whose most recent book is What’s the Use? lectures about her next project “On Complaint” at Miami University.
7:00pm
February 7: The John Hope Franklin Institute hosts a conversation about postmodernism, including Fredric Jameson’s classic text Postmodernism, or The Cultural Logic of Late Capitalism that includes Jameson and other Duke University Press authors Lauren Berlant, Achille Mbembe, and Harry Harootunian.
1:00pm, Nelson Music Room, 1304 Campus Drive, Durham, NC 27708
February 7: Landscapes of Power author Dana E. Powell will give talk at Yale University.
11:00am, 230 Prospect St, Room 101, New Haven, CT 06511
February 7: Catch E. Patrick Johnson discussing his new book Honeypot with Omi Osun Joni L. Jones at Skylight Books.7:30pm, 1818 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
February 10: The University of Notre Dame will host a lecture with Orozco′s American Epic author Mary K. Coffey.
4:30pm, 306 Riley Hall of Art & Design, Notre Dame, IN 46556
February 10: Laura Hyun Yi Kang, author of the forthcoming book Traffic in Asian Women (September 2020), is participating in the panel “Facing ‘Comfort Women’: Representations and Reckonings,” at NYU’s A/P/A Institute.
6:30pm, NYU Silver Center, Jurow Hall & Silverstein Lounge, 31 Washington Place, 1st Floor, New York, NY 10003
February 11: Dub author Alexis Pauline Gumbs will be in-conversation with Staceyann Chin and Kaiama L. Glover at Barnard College.
6:30pm, Event Oval, Diana Center, 3009 Broadway, New York, NY 10027
February 11: David Grubbs reads from his forthcoming book The Voice in the Headphones at Wesleyan University.
12:30pm, Adzenyah Rehearsal Hall 003 (Daltry Room), 45 Wyllys Avenue Middletown, CT 06459
February 13: The University of Cambridge will host a book launch for Sara Ahmed’s new book What’s the Use?
5:30pm, St Johns St, Cambridge CB2 1TP, United Kingdom
February 15: Screening Race in American Nontheatrical Film editors Allyson Nadia Field and Marsha Gordon will host a talk and screening at the National Gallery of Art.
2:00pm, 6th and Constitution Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20565
February 18: Villanova University will host a lecture by Everything Man author Shana Redmond.
6:30pm, 800 E. Lancaster Ave, Villanova, PA 19085
February 18: Sara Ahmed lectures on “Closing the Door: Complaint as Diversity Work”in Brussels.
8:00pm,
February 23: E. Patrick Johnson will talk about his book Honeypot at Glee Books.
3:30pm, 49 Glebe Point Road Glebe, NSW 2037, Sydney, Australia
February 23: Worldmaking author Dorinne Kondo will have a book signing at the reading of her play “Seamless” at the USC Visions and Voices.
4:00pm, 837 Downey Way, Stonier Hall 203, Los Angeles, CA 90089
February 26: Sara Ahmed gives a lecture entitled “‘If these Doors Could Talk’: Complaint, Diversity, Institutions,”at the University of East Anglia.
3:00pm, Lecture Theatre block, UEA, Norwich Research Park, Norwich, Norfolk, NR4 7TJ