Congratulations to Pedagogy for reaching its twentieth anniversary! The journal’s new issue, “On Ideological Transparency,” celebrates this milestone by exploring the neutrality/advocate dichotomy in classroom discourse.

The editors look back on a 2017 call for papers for a special issue which, they had hoped, would explore how teachers’ ideological commitments and the extents to which they make these transparent in the classroom have changed, shifted, or stayed the same throughout the years.

“We envisioned an eclectic special issue populated by different perspectives on the topic—not with the intent of categorization but to show the variegated nature of our community’s ideological commitments (which, from our perspective, at times can get rather hegemonic in nature),” the editors write in their introduction.

What they experienced instead, they write, was “unique, often emotionally charged perspectives into the challenges of teaching in our sociopolitical moment, largely written to audiences who were assumed not to be in need of persuasion.”

This twentieth-anniversary issue presents the articles they had received, sequenced to respond to one another and invite readers to encounter an idea and then perhaps experience destabilization.

Read a note from the founding co-editors and the introduction, freely available.