Author Events in March

Spring is near and we have many authors on the road with their new books.

March 2: AIDS and the Distribution of Crises editors Jih-Fei Cheng and Alexandra Juhasz will discuss their forthcoming book at San Diego State University.

2:00pm, Digital Humanities Center, 5500 Campanile Dr, San Diego, CA 92182

March 4: The Franklin Humanities Institute at Duke University will host a two-day symposium to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the journal Meridians.

1:30pm, 114 South Buchanan Blvd, Bay 4, C105, Durham, NC 27708

March 4: Karla F.C. Holloway, author of Passed On, Legal Fictions, and Private Bodies, Public Texts will speak on “From Fact to Fiction: A Colored Life in Letters” at the University of Oregon.

12:00pm, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, 1430 Johnson Lane, Eugene, OR 97403

March 5: Macalester College will host a screening with Margaret Randall of “The Unapologetic Life of Margaret Randall” and she will participate in a Q&A about the film and her new memoir I Never Left Home afterward.

6:00pm, Weyerhaeuser Hall, 1600 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105

March 6: What Comes After Entanglement? author Eva Haifa Giraud will have an event at Goldsmiths, University of London.

4:30pm, Margaret McMillan Building (MMB) 220, London SE14 6NW

March 7: Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en Lucha will host a book launch for Margaret Randall’s I Never Left Home.

4:30pm, 3715 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407

March 9: Margaret E. Dorsey and Miguel Díaz-Barriga will present their new book Fencing in Democracy at Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies.

12:30pm, 1250 Rue Guy, FB 804 (8th Floor), Montréal, QC H3H 2L3 Canada

March 12: Eric Roorda will be at Carmichael’s Bookstore to discuss his latest book The Ocean Reader.

7:00pm, 2720 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

March 19: The Dedalus Foundation will host a talk with Black and Blur author Fred Moten.

7:00pm, 25 East 21st Street, 4th floor, New York, NY 10010

March 24: The Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU will host a book talk with A Nation Rising editor Noelani Goodyear-Ka‘ōpua.

12:00pm, 8 Washington Mews, New York, NY 10003

March 25: Putting the Humanities PhD to Work author Katina L. Rogers will talk about her forthcoming book (July 2020) at the University of Virginia’s Scholar’s Lab.

10:00am, 160 McCormick Road, Charlottesville, VA 22904

March 26: Melody Jue will discuss her new book Wild Blue Media at the Aquarium of the Pacific.

7:00pm, 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

March 27: David Rockefeller Center will host a talk with Dance for Me When I Die author Cristian Alarcón.

12:00pm, CGIS South, S216, 1730 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02138

March 31: Brazos Bookstore will have Margaret Randall talk about her latest book I Never Left Home with Roberto Tejada.

6:30pm, 2421 Bissonnet Street, Houston, TX 77006