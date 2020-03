Amid the worldwide spread of COVID-19, it’s a frightening time, and our thoughts are with those affected by this disease. In support and solidarity, we are providing free access to books and journal articles that we hope will build knowledge and understanding of how we navigate the spread of communicable diseases.

Our “Navigating the Threat of Pandemic” syllabus is available here. Listed books are free to read online until June 1, 2020, and journal articles are free until October 1.