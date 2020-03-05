The Lonely Docks Along the Port of Long Beach, California: The American Cargo Cult Depends on Containerships from China, But They’ve Stopped Coming" A guest post by Eric Paul Roorda

The Port of Long Beach

Most days, the Port of Long Beach operates at a frenetic, kinetic pace. It is the main port in the United States for Pacific trade, and the second-busiest seaport in the country. The busiest is the Port of Los Angeles, which is adjacent to the Port of Long Beach, even intertwined with it. From the perspective of the national infrastructure, Long Beach and LA are one huge, China-oriented entrepot. The two Port districts divide trade with the People’s Republic of China, with LA serving China Overseas Shipping Company (COSCO, not to be confused with the Big Box retailer Costco), while CSLC (China Shipping Container Lines) calls Long Beach home. LA is #17 on the list of busiest ports in the world, with approximately 946,000 containers passing through the salty enclave city of San Pedro (pronounced “san PEA-dro”) in 2018. The “containers,” steel boxes full of goods, are exactly like those one sees being hauled by trucks and trains, hence the term “inter-modal transport.” Each container is termed a “TEU,” or “Twenty-foot Equivalency Unit,” in the industry. Long Beach is #20 globally, handling about 809,000 TEUs, mainly from Asia, that year, its busiest ever. The combined value of trade generated at the twin ports exceeds $400 billion, and supports on the order of five million jobs across the nation, including more than a million in Southern California.

Most days, enormous vessels from China arrive in the wee hours, some bearing more than 23,000 containers. In twelve hours, cranes unburden the containership of its contents—an eclectic array of products for retail consumption, component parts, and raw materials—then re-load it with a lighter outbound cargo, typically containers full of scrap metal and others transporting nothing but air. Empty containers heading west are emblematic of the massive US trade deficit. The boxes will be re-filled at Chinese ports, among the busiest on the planet. The busiest is Shanghai, which turned around more than 42 million TEUs in 2018, followed by the island-city-nation of Singapore. Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, is third; then Ningbo, south of Shanghai; Guangzhou, the manufacturing megalopolis on the Peal River is fifth; at seventh, after Busan, South Korea, is Hong Kong (a “Special Autonomous Region” of the PRC); Qingdao and Tianjin, the port of Beijing, round out the top nine. Tianjin’s TEU total for 2018 was an even 16 million, almost ten times more than the combined container traffic at LA/Long Beach!

Today, stillness and quiet prevail at the combined Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, a kind of silent stasis such as that area of the maritime world, stretching for miles along the Pacific Coast south of the center of the city of the Angels, has not scene for a half-century. Back then, Terminal Island in the Port of Los Angeles gave San Pedro the title of “Tuna Capital of the World.” It was the HQ for Starkist and Chicken of the Sea, companies that employed Japanese and Portuguese men and women, the former fishing for the once-abundant blue fin tuna, and the latter cleaning and canning them. All of that has disappeared—the tuna, the canneries, and the people. Terminal Island is now covered by COSTCO’s sprawling facilities.

Have you noticed the shelves at your neighborhood—or likelier, nearest Beltway—Megalomart have started looking a little lacking? Why is that?

Two things, one old, one new, are to blame.

The old thing is a system of container transportation of products produced in China, brought about by two innovations. First came Mao Zedong’s People’s Republic of China in October 1949, which eventually developed into an unprecedented economic juggernaut under the leadership of Deng Xiao Ping three decades later. Deng developed the oxymoronic practice of “market socialism,” based in “Special Economic Zones” in major port cities like those listed above, where Wild West capitalism flourished with government concessions. “Market socialism” unleashed the productive capacity of China’s enormous population, sending economic growth rates to double digits in the 1980s.

The second innovation key to the dominance of this Sinocentric global system came when trucking magnate Malcolm McLean sent the Ideal X, the first containership, on its maiden voyage in 1954. Converted from a surplus WWII cargo ship, Ideal X carryied the same boxes that McLean’s trucks carried around on land. A comparative handful of them, by today’s standards, were stacked up on Ideal X’s deck that day, but the business that McLean formed to spread the new technology, Sea-Land Corporation, revolutionized cargo transportation on the great Ocean highway.

The new development explaining those sparsely stocked shelves at your local Big Retail Emporium is COVID-19. The disease generated by a novel coronavirus is freezing extraction and manufacturing across the PRC, the point of origin of what has become an incipient pandemic now confronting the whole world. As a result, the flow of products delivered by Chinese containerships to feed the American cargo cult has slowed to a trickle.

And so, the scene along the docks in Long Beach and San Pedro is eerily still, frozen in a dysfunctional moment in world history.

Eric Paul Roorda is the editor of The Ocean Reader: History, Culture, Politics. He is a Professor of History at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, where he specializes in the diplomatic and naval history of the Caribbean Sea. During the summer, he directs the Munson Institute graduate program in Maritime Studies at Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic, Connecticut. He regularly lectures on cruises on the Regent Seven Seas Voyager.

