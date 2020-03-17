Duke University Press Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

In order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Duke University has restricted travel and suggested that most staff work from home for the next few weeks. Although the Press remains open for business at this writing, all of our spring travel to conferences has been canceled.

Conferences where we will no longer have a physical presence

We have not yet made any decisions about several other conferences taking place in May and June. We will update our conference page as we do.

Online sale in lieu of conference booths: 50% off

We know that many people really look forward to picking up new books at discounted prices at these conferences. In light of that, we are pleased to offer 50% off all in-stock books and journal issues plus free domestic U.S. shipping on orders over $100. Note that while journal subscriptions and society memberships are not eligible for the 50% discount, they do count toward the $100 minimum, so go ahead and renew now. See our sale FAQ here. This special sale will run through May 1, 2020.

Connecting with our editors

We also recognize how important conferences are to our authors with new books, to potential authors who want to speak with our acquisitions editors, and to prospective journal editors, so we will be looking for other ways to engage with them. Prospective authors who were hoping to connect with our editors should feel free to reach out to them via email. You can see their areas of specialty here. Once you’ve decided whom to contact, see our submissions guidelines here.

We’ll be posting special posts here on the blog about each of the above missed conferences. Please check back to see featured titles, links to online content from our authors, and recommendations from our editors.