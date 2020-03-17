Care has re-entered the zeitgeist. Situating discussions of care within a historical trajectory of feminist, queer, and Black activism, contributors to “Radical Care,” a special issue of Social Text, consider how individuals and communities receive and provide care in order to survive in environments that challenge their very existence.

They explore how trans activists find resilience and vitality through coalitional labor; argue that social movements should expand mutual aid strategies, focusing on solidarity over charity; discuss a neoliberal university wellness culture that seeks to patch up structural care deficits with quick fixes like meditation apps and yoga classes; and more.

As the traditionally undervalued labor of caring becomes recognized as a key element of survival, contributors show how radical care provides a roadmap for not only enduring precarious worlds but also envisioning new futures. In the face of state-sanctioned violence, economic crisis, and impending ecological collapse, collective care offers a way forward.

Read the introduction by editors Hi‘ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart and Tamara Kneese, freely available, and check out the issue’s full contents.