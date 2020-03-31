Virtual and Canceled Events for Spring

On the first of most months, we enjoy bringing you a list of authors who are out in the world doing readings and talks about their books. Unfortunately, this spring the global COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to in-person book events. We are pleased to share two online events by recent authors and we also invite you to support our authors whose events this spring have been cancelled by checking out interviews and reviews of their books and perhaps purchasing them at 50% off during our Spring Sale.

Online Events:

April 2: Home Rule author Nandita Sharma will have a book talk hosted by Another Story Bookshop.

7:00pm, WATCH HERE

April 8: Greenlight Bookstore will host a webinar with The Voice in the Headphones author David Grubbs in-conversation with Josiah McElheny. David promises he will send a chatty, or perhaps even gossipy postcard from his personal collection to anyone who purchases the book from Greenlight.

7:30pm, REGISTER HERE

The following authors were supposed to have events this spring. Please check out their books and consider purchasing them from us, using 50% of coupon SPRING50 or from your favorite bookstore.

Cristian Alarcón, Dance for Me When I Die

Fadi A. Bardawil, Revolution and Disenchantment

Matt Brim, Poor Queer Studies. Read an interview with Matt Brim.

Miguel Díaz-Barriga and Margaret E. Dorsey, Fencing in Democracy

Alexis Pauline Gumbs, Dub. Listen to an interview with Alexis Pauline Gumbs on WUNC’s The State of Things.

Melody Jue, Wild Blue Media. Listen to an interview with Melody Jue on the Ideas on Fire podcast.

Elena Levine, Her Stories. Read an interview with Elana Levine in Jezebel.

Margaret Randall, I Never Left Home. Read an interview with Margaret Randall in Poetry Magazine.

Christina Sharpe, In the Wake. Read about why our Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker considers In the Wake the most important book he acquired in the past decade.