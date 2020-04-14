Poem of the Week

Welcome back to our weekly poetry feature. We’re posting a poem every Tuesday in April. This week we are featuring a four-page excerpt from The Voice in the Headphones by David Grubbs. The book is an experiment in music writing in the form of a long poem centered on the culture of the recording studio. It describes in intricate, prismatic detail one marathon day in a recording studio during which an unnamed musician struggles to complete a film soundtrack.
music like walking.
A music as peculiar as walking.
Walking out the sliding door and up the hill
.
A music like a walk in the snow.
A music like the sound of a walk in the snow.
A music regulated by breath during a walk in the snow
A music like walking atop the snow.
A music like snowshoes, for scampering across.
A music for hiding and haring across
.
A music to take with you over the mountain.
A music that takes you over the mountain.
Denuded succession and air
congeals to rime. Defines blurred cold friction.
Take a drag through the snow. The fog freezes and a stream
sounds beneath the faint outline of a bridge. Two hundred
shades of white. When you’re confident that the time has
come, the decision is yours to reverse course. A music obscured
by scrim, a music that ceases to reÃect readiness. Before
you’re completely frozen
turn this ship around, one foot after another. With a nagging
sense of detour, with continued detour and perpetual listing
aim for the studio.
Find the precise spot at which it ceases to be
a journey outward, the point where the tether most powerfully
strains. A sudden perimeter, an echoed antipode. Attune
yourself to that location your body knows to be the
most distant and most demanding, and plot your return
from the furthest farthest. How deeply can you sleep when
you know you must be leaving soon?
The streetlights extinguished, the sun not up.