Poem of the Week

Welcome back to our weekly poetry feature. We’re posting a poem every Tuesday in April. This week we are featuring a four-page excerpt from The Voice in the Headphones by David Grubbs. The book is an experiment in music writing in the form of a long poem centered on the culture of the recording studio. It describes in intricate, prismatic detail one marathon day in a recording studio during which an unnamed musician struggles to complete a film soundtrack.

music like walking.

A music as peculiar as walking.

Walking out the sliding door and up the hill

.

A music like a walk in the snow.

A music like the sound of a walk in the snow.

A music regulated by breath during a walk in the snow

A music like walking atop the snow.

A music like snowshoes, for scampering across.

A music for hiding and haring across

.

A music to take with you over the mountain.

A music that takes you over the mountain.

Denuded succession and air

congeals to rime. Defines blurred cold friction.

Take a drag through the snow. The fog freezes and a stream

sounds beneath the faint outline of a bridge. Two hundred

shades of white. When you’re confident that the time has

come, the decision is yours to reverse course. A music obscured

by scrim, a music that ceases to reÃect readiness. Before

you’re completely frozen

turn this ship around, one foot after another. With a nagging

sense of detour, with continued detour and perpetual listing

aim for the studio.

Find the precise spot at which it ceases to be

a journey outward, the point where the tether most powerfully

strains. A sudden perimeter, an echoed antipode. Attune

yourself to that location your body knows to be the

most distant and most demanding, and plot your return

from the furthest farthest. How deeply can you sleep when

you know you must be leaving soon?

The streetlights extinguished, the sun not up.

David Grubbs is Professor of Music at Brooklyn College and The Graduate Center, City University of New York, and author of Now that the audience is assembled and Records Ruin the Landscape: John Cage, the Sixties, and Sound Recording.