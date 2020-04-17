Welcoming History of the Present to Duke University Press

We are proud to welcome History of the Present to our journals publishing program starting with its tenth-anniversary issue, available now. The entire journal is free online for 3 months—start reading here.

History of the Present, a journal devoted to history as a critical endeavor, is edited by Joan Wallach Scott, Andrew Aisenberg, Brian Connolly, Ben Kafka, Jennifer Morgan, Sylvia Schafer, and Mrinalini Sinha. The journal’s aim is twofold: to create a space in which scholars can reflect on the role history plays in making categories of contemporary debate appear inevitable, natural, or culturally necessary; and to publish work that calls into question certainties about the relationship between past and present that are taken for granted by the majority of practicing historians.

At a time when a journal committed to history as a form of critique is more necessary than ever, History of the Present encourages critical examination of both history’s influence on politics and the politics of history as a discipline. Instead of writing about “history” from the abstract philosophical or historiographical perspectives that predominate today, History of the Present offers a rigorous, theoretically informed alternative based mainly on evidence from archives, texts, and other sources.

“Coming to Duke brings us into a family that feels more like who we are—a family of like-minded, critically engaged journals,” said Joan Scott. “That’s been tremendously exciting for us as we enter our second decade.”

Start reading, or learn more about History of the Present in our editor interview.