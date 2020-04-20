“Getting Back the Land: Anticolonial and Indigenous Strategies of Reclamation,” the newest issue of the South Atlantic Quarterly, is free online through the end of July. The issue also includes a section on the rise of precarious workers, especially relevant for our current moment.

“The essays in this issue offer diagnosis, critique, and radical visions for the future from some of the leading thinkers and experts on the tactics of the settler capitalist state, and on the exercises of Indigenous jurisdiction that counter them,” write issue editors Shiri Pasternak and Dayna Nadine Scott in their introduction. “It provides readers with the developments on the ground that are continually moving the gauge towards Indigenous self-determination even in the face of ramped up nationalist rhetoric fueled by a divisive politics of extraction.”

Articles in the issue’s section “The Rise of Precarious Workers” focus on the gig economy: contributors discuss Uber organizing, food delivery platform worker unionization, and the struggle over data.

Read the issue, free through July.

Readers may also find these recent related titles interesting. In Fictions of Land and Flesh, Mark Rifkin turns to black and indigenous speculative fiction to show how it offers a site to better understand black and indigenous political movements’ differing orientations in ways that can foster forms of mutual engagement and cooperation without subsuming them into a single political framework in the name of solidarity. Robert Nichols’s Theft is Property! reconstructs the concept of dispossession as a means of explaining how shifting configurations of law, property, race, and rights have functioned as modes of governance, both historically and in the present. And in Paradoxes of Hawaiian Sovereignty, J. Kehaulani Kauanui examines contradictions of indigeneity and self-determination in U.S. domestic policy and international law, showing how Hawaiian elites’ approaches to reforming land, gender, and sexual regulation in the early nineteenth century that paved the way for sovereign recognition of the kingdom complicate contemporary nationalist activism, which too often includes disavowing the indigeneity of indigenous Hawaiians.

