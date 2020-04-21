Poem of the Week

Welcome back to our weekly poetry feature. We’re posting a poem every Tuesday in April to celebrate National Poetry Month. Today’s poem, reprinted with permission of the author, was published in our journal Labor: Studies in Working-Class History.
After My Sunday Double at the Café
Peyton Clark
I washed away all of my troubles
while I lay in a tub of perfumy bubbles
and in the background I played
the quiet keys of Debussy
When the suds all popped
I topped
off my workday
with another splash of crisp Chardonnay
My hair now liquid curls
floating around in the silken swirls
of leftover soap and stress from the day
was all but combed away
The water still steamed
as I stepped out and grabbed the cream
towel that I also used yesterday
and jammed my cigarette into the ashtray
I walk across the hall to get in bed
and when my head
hits the pillow I say
to myself: I never took ranch to table 48.