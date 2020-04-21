Poem of the Week

Welcome back to our weekly poetry feature. We’re posting a poem every Tuesday in April to celebrate National Poetry Month. Today’s poem, reprinted with permission of the author, was published in our journal Labor: Studies in Working-Class History.

After My Sunday Double at the Café
Peyton Clark

I washed away all of my troubles
while I lay in a tub of perfumy bubbles
and in the background I played
the quiet keys of Debussy

When the suds all popped
I topped
off my workday
with another splash of crisp Chardonnay

My hair now liquid curls
floating around in the silken swirls
of leftover soap and stress from the day
was all but combed away

The water still steamed
as I stepped out and grabbed the cream
towel that I also used yesterday
and jammed my cigarette into the ashtray

I walk across the hall to get in bed
and when my head
hits the pillow I say
to myself: I never took ranch to table 48.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s