Poem of the Week

Welcome back to our weekly poetry feature. We’re posting a poem every Tuesday in April to celebrate National Poetry Month. Today’s poem, reprinted with permission of the author, was published in our journal Labor: Studies in Working-Class History.

After My Sunday Double at the Café

Peyton Clark

I washed away all of my troubles

while I lay in a tub of perfumy bubbles

and in the background I played

the quiet keys of Debussy

When the suds all popped

I topped

off my workday

with another splash of crisp Chardonnay

My hair now liquid curls

floating around in the silken swirls

of leftover soap and stress from the day

was all but combed away

The water still steamed

as I stepped out and grabbed the cream

towel that I also used yesterday

and jammed my cigarette into the ashtray

I walk across the hall to get in bed

and when my head

hits the pillow I say

to myself: I never took ranch to table 48.