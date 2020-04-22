Earth Day Reads

Happy Earth Day! We are featuring some of our recent and forthcoming books and journals in Environmental Studies to celebrate and demonstrate our support for environmental protection.

Kristina M. Lyons presents Vital Decomposition, an ethnography of human-soil relations in which she follows state soil scientists and peasant farmers in Colombia’s Putumayo region, showing how their relationship with soil is key to caring for the forest and growing non-illicit crops in the face of violence, militarism, and environmental destruction.

In her book An Ecology of Knowledges, Micha Rahder explores how multiple ways of knowing the forest of Guatemala’s Maya Biosphere Reserve shape conservation practice, local livelihoods, and landscapes.

In Before the Flood, Jacob Blanc examines the creation of the Itaipu Dam—the largest producer of hydroelectric power in the world—on the Brazil–Paraguay border during the 1970s and 1980s to explore the long-standing conflicts around land, rights, indigeneity, and identity in rural Brazil.

Rahul Mukherjee explores how the media coverage of and debates about nuclear power plants and cellular phone antennas in India frames and sustains environmental activism in Radiant Infrastructures.

Presenting ethnographic case studies from across the globe, the contributors to Anthropos and the Material question and complicate long-held understandings of the divide between humans and things by examining encounters between the human and the nonhuman in numerous social, cultural, technological, and geographical contexts.

In their duograph, Ecologics and Energopolitics, Cymene Howe and Dominic Boyer trace the complex relationships between humans, nonhuman beings and objects, and geophysical forces that shaped the Mareña Renovables project in Oaxaca, Mexico, which had it been completed, would have been Latin America’s largest wind power installation.

Kregg Hetherington and contributors chart the shifting conceptions of environment, infrastructure, and both human and nonhuman life in the face of widespread uncertainty about the planet’s future in Infrastructure, Environment, and Life in the Anthropocene. Hetherington’s forthcoming book, Government of Beans, will be available in May.

Acknowledging the impending worldwide catastrophe of rising seas in the twenty-first century, Orrin H. Pilkey and Keith C. Pilkey outline the impacts on the United States’ shoreline and argue that the only feasible response along much of the U.S. shoreline is an immediate and managed retreat in Sea Level Rise.

Environmental Humanities, edited by Dolly Jørgensen and Franklin Ginn, is a peer-reviewed, international, open-access journal that draws humanities disciplines into conversation with each other, and with the natural and social sciences, around significant environmental issues. The most recent issue explores topics that include encounters between animals and technology at Frankfurt airport, the concept of “flow” in our era of liquid modernity, how botanically dominated spaces operates in city spaces, and silt as not just a cipher for geological processes but a physical encounter with them.

