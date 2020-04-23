Catastrophes, whether natural or influenced by humans, and our responses to them have defined and redefined societies for millennia.

The books and articles in our new Catastrophe and Its Aftermath Syllabus explore the ways disasters affect us and how we emerge from them changed. These past lessons might help us conceptualize potential shapes for a post-COVID-19 world.

All journal articles and issues in this syllabus are freely available online until July 31, 2020. The books in this syllabus can be purchased from your local independent bookseller, from online booksellers, and at dukeupress.edu. All book introductions are freely available.

Explore the Catastrophe and Its Aftermath Syllabus.