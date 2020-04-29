Pandemic Time: A Guest Post by Harris Solomon

Harris Solomon is Associate Professor of Cultural Anthropology and Global Health at Duke University and is the author of Metabolic Living.

What forms of time does an epidemic entail? Amidst the many check-ins with friends and colleagues, one said to me: “The temporality of all of this…it’s just confusing.”

Confusing, indeed. There is the rabid metabolism of news cycles that seems enviable compared to the life of lockdown puttering on shelf-stability. Those news cycles embed their own distinct temporalities.

First, it was ventilators, rendered in triage time (Need them now!) Now, writing this in mid-April, both the news and daily conversation seem fixated on opening time (Back to work! Can’t tell you when, but it’s happening!). Immediacy and anticipation ensnare.

Part of my mind is anchored with healthcare workers, patients, and their families, who are living out this tension between the now and the not-yet.

Another part of my mind has turned to the following books, on and off the shelf, in trying to question pandemic time.

How to Have Theory in an Epidemic: Cultural Chronicles of AIDS:

Treichler’s pivotal text about HIV was published just before I began public health school, and was a constant companion throughout. I think back to my epidemiology and demography homework assignments; the problem sets filled with survival equations where shifting one variable meant more time to live for a given population. Treichler foregrounds politics and activism in the problems of thinking survivable life.

Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction:

How will normative claims on bodies and relations appear in speculative fictional accounts of the Covid-19 pandemic? While it may seem that apocalyptic tales of science fiction have been made real, a closer look also reveals that in these fictions, bodies are called upon in different ways to inhabit pandemic time. Schalk’s text offers us a place to assess how the violent inequalities of the present might make their way into haunting tales of the future.

Markets of Sorrow, Labors of Faith: New Orleans After Katrina:

What will the subcontracting of Covid-19 testing and contact tracing bring? Who can afford to thrive in the time after formal and informal economies cannot keep afloat? With economies decimated and federal aid sputtering, what seems to be economic withering might be the very thing that feeds the expansion of corporate profit, as Adams explains in the case of Hurricane Katrina.

Domesticating Organ Transplant: Familial Sacrifice and National Aspiration in Mexico:

While Covid-19 has been largely thought of as a problem of an individual, infected person, it is a deeply domestic matter. As people experience the temporality of infection alone in hospitals because family members cannot get close (sometimes unto death), the home and the hospital are in fraught relation. Crowley-Matoka’s book offers insights into how people live out the tragic intimacies of bioethics in real-time.

Curative Violence: Rehabilitating Disability, Gender, and Sexuality in Modern Korea:

What will the time of cure entail for Covid-19, given that no medicine can achieve it at present? Amidst the promissory tangles of drugs and vaccines, whose lives will merit curative intervention? Working from the context of disability in Korea, Kim’s text offers a historical case to reckon the ways that cures can be as violent as they are therapeutic.

Tell Me Why My Children Died: Rabies, Indigenous Knowledge, and Communicative Justice:

Pandemic time is a time of mixed messages, as politicians and health officials clash with local leaders on when the worst is over, or yet to come. But what sort of message can be conveyed to those whose family members are dying or who are already lost? Briggs and Mantini-Briggs develop a lucid critique of the politics of health communication, and point us to ways that mourning the past and epidemic expertise in the present connect in powerful and often surprising ways.

Bioinsecurities: Disease Interventions, Empire, and the Government of Species:

It began with animals, we are told. But the human-animal intimacies that may have been one of the pandemic’s conditions of possibility are not the only intimacies at stake. Ahuja’s book foregrounds the violent intimacies of imperial intervention that are at the heart of contemporary biosecurity, and how individual immunity is deeply interwoven into the places and times of the public health/empire relationship.

AIDS and the Distribution of Crises:

There are critical differences, yet several resonances between Covid-19 and HIV nonetheless are striking: compromised bodies, risk populations, and viral loads, to name a few. Both share the consensus of crisis. But what effects might viral crisis have for politics and sociality? Cheng, Shuhasz, and Shahani’s edited volume brings multiple different voices to query, as they put it, the outcomes of crises “that are made ordinary and exceptional at the same time.”

