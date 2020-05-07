The rise of precarious and contingent labor has been one of the major economic changes over the past few decades, especially in the aftermath of the Great Recession of 2007–2009.

That precarity impacts many roles within the economy—gig workers, warehouse workers, day laborers, sanitation workers, and beyond—that all share a similar set of uncertainties, such as limited or no permanent employee rights, work-based payment, and insecure/unprotected households.

These books, journal issues, and articles in our new Labor and Precarity Syllabus address the many faces of precarity around the world. All journal articles and issues in this syllabus are freely available online until July 31, 2020. The books in this syllabus can be purchased from your local independent bookseller, from online booksellers, and at dukeupress.edu. All book introductions are freely available online.

