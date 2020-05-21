Our syllabi series is full of great content on some of today’s most pressing issues, and we’re proud to add the new Revisiting Queer Studies Syllabus to this list.

The Revisiting Queer Studies Syllabus lists articles, books, and journal issues that examine queerness today. Topics include queerness in poor and working-class populations, the transformation of sexuality as bodies age, decolonizing queerness, the relationship between queerness and antinormativity, queer migration, contemporary coming-out stories, and more.

All journal articles and issues in this syllabus are freely available online until August 31, 2020. The books in this syllabus can be purchased from your local independent bookseller, from online booksellers, and at dukeupress.edu. All book introductions are freely available.

Start exploring the Revisiting Queer Studies Syllabus.