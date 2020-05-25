Final Day of Our Spring Sale

It’s an unusual Memorial Day here in the US with many of us staying home instead of heading to beaches and picnics. But the bright side is that you still have one more day to take advantage of our 50% off Spring Sale. Stock up on your summer reading by midnight Eastern time if you want to save.

If you haven’t shopped since the sale began in March, you’ll definitely want to check back on our website for new books by Jane Bennett, Alex Blanchette, Wadsworth A. Jarrell, Louise Amoore, Eric Zolov, and many more. See what we released in April and May.

Here’s the usual fine print: The discount does not apply to journals subscriptions or society memberships. You can’t order out-of-stock or not yet published titles at the discount. Regular shipping applies and all sales are final.