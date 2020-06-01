Health policy experts on the inequities, politics, & lessons of COVID-19

Seventeen health policy experts provide insight into the COVID-19 pandemic in a new series of articles published by the Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law, available free online for three months.

The authors, focusing primarily on the United States, explore topics such as COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on people of color and how the US can reduce, rather than exacerbate, social and health inequities in future rapid response.

They outline the conditions of political communication that led to divergence along party lines and suggest social interventions to help us recover, such as universal health insurance, paid sick leave, tax reform, and investments in parental leave.

Explore the full list of articles here, all available as pre-publication manuscripts.