In “Time Out of Joint: The Queer and Customary in Africa,” a new issue of GLQ: A Journal of Lesbian and Gay Studies, contributors investigate how queer theory might change when African texts, experiences, and concepts are placed front and center rather than treated as examples or case studies.

The authors consider what the concept of customary does to the dialectic of tradition and modernity that is at the heart of much Africanist scholarship. Can queer theoretical texts travel beyond the North Atlantic world that made them without reproducing imperial ways of knowing? Can there be an African queer theory? In posing these questions, the authors encourage readers to consider queerness from and within Africa, exploring what African customary forms of gender and sexuality might do to the antinormativity of queer theory and how presumptions within Euro-American queer scholarship contribute to Afro-pessimist or Afro-optimist scholarship.

The issue’s introduction by editors Kirk Fiereck, Neville Hoad, and Danai S. Mupotsa is free to read online. Keguro Macharia’s article “belated: interruption,” which considers belatedness in relation to the encounter between queer and Africa, is free as well through the end of September.

Learn more about GLQ or purchase “Time Out of Joint” here.