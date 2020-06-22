2021 Pricing Updates

In recognition of the financial challenges that many libraries now face as a result of COVID-19, Duke University Press has made the decision to keep 2020 prices for the 2021 calendar year for our journals and electronic collection products (with the exception of our subject collections, where the pricing is based on the number of included titles).

While it is difficult for us, as a nonprofit publisher, to keep our pricing unchanged, we hope that this decision will help to ease burdens on libraries during this unprecedented time. Please visit our COVID-19 response page to learn more about our efforts to support libraries and our readers, including extended grace access, content trials, syllabi, and more.

Pricing will remain unchanged for direct journal subscriptions, the e-Duke Books and e-Duke Journals collections, DMJ 100, MSP on Euclid, and Euclid Prime. Detailed information is accessible at dukeupress.edu/libraries. If your library has a custom deal, please contact libraryrelations@dukeupress.edu to confirm your price.

We appreciate the outpouring of feedback from our library community about how best to offer our support during this time, and we invite you to continue reaching out to us. Additional updates about our 2021 offerings follow.

New OA titles join the Duke University Press journals list

Duke University Press is pleased to announce the additions of open-access journals liquid blackness and the Sungkyun Journal of East Asian Studies to its 2021 list. Both journals will be included in the e-Duke Journals collection.

liquid blackness: journal of aesthetics and black studies, a biannual journal founded at Georgia State University in 2014, carves out a place for aesthetic theory and the most radical agenda of black studies to come together in order to achieve a double goal: to fully attend to both the aesthetic work of blackness and the political work of form.

The Sungkyun Journal of East Asian Studies, a biannual journal founded in 2001 and published on behalf of Sungkyunkwan University, promotes new research on pre-1945 East Asian humanities, publishing articles that stay within traditional disciplinary or regional boundaries as well as works that explore the commonalities and contrasts of countries in the Sinographic Sphere.

E-books available this week through GOBI

Single-title Duke University Press e-books hosted on our content platform, read.dukeupress.edu, will be available starting this week to purchase through GOBI. More than 2,700 DRM-free backlist and current titles will be available, and purchases include unlimited multiuser access. Librarians who are interested in single-title purchases via GOBI should contact their GOBI Collection Development Manager.

East Asian Science, Technology and Society exits publishing program

After the publication of its 2020 volume, Duke University Press will no longer publish East Asian Science, Technology and Society. We will be in touch in the coming months with information regarding the new publisher and previously purchased content.

For more information about 2021 pricing, please contact libraryrelations@dukeupress.edu.