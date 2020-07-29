“Literature, Activism, and Gendered Intimacy in Modern and Contemporary Iran,” a new special issue of the Journal of Middle East Women’s Studies, explores Iranian gendered and national identities and experiences in the aftermath of European imperialism and the Islamic Revolution of 1979.
Contributors call attention to the lived experiences of women in modern-to-contemporary Iranian society, showcasing the agency and creativity of their responses to these experiences.
Articles include:
- “Feminist Historical Writing in Postrevolutionary Iran: Missing Soluch and My Share” by Alborz Ghandehari, freely available
- “Simin Daneshvar and Shahrnush Parsipur in Translation: The Risk of Erasure of Domestic Violence in Iranian Women’s Fiction” by Leila Sadegh Beigi
- “Riding the Korean Wave in Iran: Cyberfeminism and Pop Culture among Young Iranian Women” by Gi Yeon Koo
- “Reimagining Royal Domesticity: Intimacy, Power, and Familial Relations in the Late Qajar Harem” by Leila Pourtavaf