Open Access Week 2020: Project Euclid

It’s Open Access Week, and we’re celebrating with a blog series highlighting our many open-access offerings! Follow along by keeping an eye on our OA Week 2020 tag.

Today’s post features Project Euclid, a not-for-profit hosting and publishing platform for the mathematics and statistics communities, managed jointly by Cornell University Library and Duke University Press. This post is authored by Leslie Eager, Director of Publishing Services for Project Euclid.

Project Euclid aims to make mathematics and statistics literature sustainable to publish, find, and read online. Supporting open-access publishing is a huge part of that mission. Nearly 80% of the content on Project Euclid is openly available, an increase of about 10% in three years.

Project Euclid strives to provide low-cost but feature-rich hosting services for journals, books, and conference proceedings so that publishers can keep the scholarship affordable and widely available to libraries and researchers while sustaining themselves financially. We partner with reputable, scholarly math and stats publishers, societies, and academic departments around the world.

Some editors of open-access journals ask us why they should work with a formal publishing platform at all. While anyone can post articles on a webpage at little or no cost, it’s much harder for readers to discover those articles and to be confident in the quality of the source, or for librarians to include them in searchable catalog systems. Project Euclid offers small publishers the robust features of a large platform designed specifically for mathematics literature, with a suite of hosting, marketing, and customer support services. Journals hosted on Euclid are fully indexed, compatible with library discovery systems, tagged with Mathematics Subject Classifications, search-engine-optimized, and linked directly to crucial mathematics resources like MathSciNet reviews, zbMATH, and arXiv.

We don’t believe that there is any one-size-fits-all approach to access and sustainability. In addition to traditional open-access publishing, Project Euclid is embracing a path to openness that combines low-cost subscriptions for current content with a vast, free archive—a model that has long been successful in mathematics and statistics. We work with subscription-based publications as well as open-access, through direct individual-title subscriptions and the Euclid Prime collection. Prime publishers pay no out-of-pocket hosting fees and earn royalties from Euclid’s sale of the collection to libraries. It’s a great way for small academic publishers to increase dissemination and earn some sustaining revenue at no direct cost. Even for these paid models, Project Euclid encourages publishers to make their subscription-based content freely available three to five years after publication. The result is that across the 91 titles (and growing) that we host, almost 80% of the pages on Project Euclid are freely available to everyone.

We are grateful to work in close collaboration with libraries. Through their low-cost subscriptions to Euclid Prime, libraries support nonprofit, free-to-authors publishing and help keep a large archive of valuable literature freely available to all. Visit the Project Euclid site for a full list of all open-access titles.

