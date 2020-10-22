Open Access Week 2020: How to Read Our Books for Free on Open Access Platforms

Today’s post is the last in our Open Access Week blog series. Did you know that you can read many of our books for free? Duke University Press is committed to offering many of our titles in an open-access format. We participate in multiple OA programs, including Knowledge Unlatched, TOME (Toward an Open Monograph Ecosystem), and SHMP (the Sustainable History Monograph Pilot). Each year we release about a dozen books that are open access. You may be able to read these books online via your own library. You can also find some of them on Project MUSE, OAPEN, and on our own website.

Recent open-access collections that you can read for free thanks to our partnership with Knowledge Unlatched include Affective Trajectories: Religion and Emotion in African Cityscapes, edited by Hansjörg Dilger, Astrid Bochow, Marian Burchardt, and Matthew Wilhelm-Solomon; Queer Korea, edited by Todd A. Henry; Ethnopornography, edited by Pete Sigal, Zeb Tortorici, and Neil L. Whitehead; Visualizing Fascism: The Twentieth-Century Rise of the Global Right, edited by Julia Adeney Thomas and Geoff Eley; and Technocrats of the Imagination: Art, Technology, and the Military-Industrial Avant-Garde, edited by John Beck and Ryan Bishop.

Recent books freely available via our partnership with TOME include Disordering the Establishment: Participatory Art and Institutional Critique in France, 1958–1981 by Lily Woodruff; Paris in the Dark: Going to the Movies in the City of Light, 1930–1950 by Eric Smoodin; The Play in the System: The Art of Parasitical Resistance by Anna Watkins Fisher; and Revolution and Disenchantment: Arab Marxism and the Binds of Emancipation by Fadi Bardawil.

Our first project with the Sustainable History Monograph Project (SHMP) is The CIA in Ecuador by Marc Becker.

Many thanks to the libraries and institutions that support all the open-access efforts. Learn more about Duke University Press’s open-access publishing initiatives.