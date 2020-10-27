Elizabeth Ault’s Recommendations for the Sale

This morning we shared Courtney Berger’s top picks for our Fall Sale and now we’re pleased to share Editor Elizabeth Ault’s suggestions.

There are so many amazing books available for 50% as part of Duke’s fall sale! The outpouring of responses to my colleague Joshua Gutterman Tranen’s more-generous-than-he-knew offer of personalized book recommendations suggests the bounty can be overwhelming! (keep your eyes peeled for another thread next month!)

These aren’t tailored, but they are an idiosyncratic guide to some of the most important things you should be picking up while books are 50% off.

First, I’ve been channeling my electoral anxiety both into talking about developing voting plans with my friends and family and supporting mutual aid efforts in my neighborhood, but also through thinking about the dynamics of inclusion and abjection that animate Maggie Hennefeld and Nic Sammond’s Abjection Incorporated, a kind of weird and extremely delightful collection. Starting from the ways that a certain kind of white man (like the current occupant of the white house, or Louis CK, say) may lay claim to being abjected, cast out, and oppressed, they show the reality of abjection for minoritized and oppressed groups and the way that the concept helps us to connect violence and pleasure, comedy and horror, and more.

Anyone’s who’s been soothed by how-to videos and other content offering us the comfort of closure–from Sohla El-Waylly’s flawless execution of an 18th-century mac and cheese to Chip and Joanna putting up some more shiplap or The Great Pottery Throw Down might find additional comfort–or, warning, provocation!–in Salome Aguilera Skvirsky’s attempt to explore just what makes depictions of process so compelling. In The Process Genre, Skvirsky identifies the defining characteristics of process across formats, and explores its relationship to labor, gender, and capitalism more broadly.

Activists and others concerned about the current state of the world (so, everyone reading this?) could learn a lot from the Lebanese intellectuals and activists at the core of Fadi Bardawil’s Revolution and Disenchantment. People like Waddah Charara reconsidered the relationship between Marxism in theory and Marxist political practices in the context of decolonization and nationalism. Joan Scott explained the book far better than I can in a recent book launch event that hopefully we’ll be able to link to soon.

On a similar note, I’d like to direct everyone interested in the proliferation of borders and bordering practices in our current moment to Voluminous States, a collection spanning anthropology, geography, and a global range of area studies, edited by Franck Bille. The book addresses borders three-dimensionally, considering ways that states attempt to assert their borders atmsopherically, fighting for control high above ground as well as subterraneanly, laying claim to resources deep below the earth. From US attempts to build secret underground walls in Greenland (an effort threatened by climate change), to sound waves traversing the DMZ, ,apping these borders onto volumes allows Bille and his contributors to consider where the human, more-than-human, and cartographic overlap.

Finally, it’s rough out there. Let’s couple our critique and outrage with a recommitment to generosity and building relations. Aurora Levins Morales’s Medicine Stories and Alexis Pauline Gumbs’s Dub are a few of the books that are helping me make it through and keep imagining a different world, one we can make together.

