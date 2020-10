Check out our latest In Conversation video featuring Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker talking with Vanessa Díaz about her new book, Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood. Díaz talks about her own experiences as a celebrity journalist, the impact of #MeToo and #OscarsSoWhite, and the lives of paparazzo.

Manufacturing Celebrity, and all our in-stock titles, are 50% off during our Fall Sale using coupon code FALL2020. Shop now; the sale ends November 23.