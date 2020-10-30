Virtual Events in November

There are many great ways to meet our authors online in November. We hope you can attend one of these virtual events. Note that we have included the local time zone for each event; please adjust for your own geographic location.

November 3, 12 pm EST: Duke University Press will host a panel discussion on Jane Bennett’s book Influx and Efflux, featuring Kathy Ferguson, Emily A. Parker, Bernd Herzogenrath, Derek McCormack and Peter M. Coviello. Register here.

November 5, 7 pm EST: The National Museum of African American History and Culture sponsors an event featuring Maureen Mahon, author of the new book Black Diamond Queens, in conversation with NPR’s Ann Powers. The event will be streamed on the NPR Music YouTube channel.

November 6, 9:30 am EST: Fadi A. Bardawil, author of Revolution and Disenchantment, gives a talk entitled “Overcoming Theory’s Resistances: Translating Arab Revolutions Past and Present,” sponsored by Duke University’s Islamic Studies Center and Franklin Humanities Institute.

November 6, 5:00 pm EST: Brigitte Fielder, author of Relative Races, joins three other scholars for a celebration of new and noteworthy books by members of the Civil War Caucus of the Modern Language Association.

November 10, 12 pm EST: Dr. Louise Amoore presents her new book, Cloud Ethics: Algorithms and the Attributes of Ourselves and Others in an event hosted by the Milieux Institute for Arts, Culture and Technology at Concordia.

November 10, 5 pm EST: Tune into a roundtable discussion about Latinx Art by Arlene Dávila. This event is sponsored by the NYU Center for the Humanities and the Latinx Project.

November 11, 3 pm EST: The University of Virginia’s Institute of the Humanities & Global Cultures sponsors a talk by Joanne Rappaport, author of Cowards Don’t Make History, in which she will discuss the impact of research on liberation and its emancipatory power.

November 11, 7:30 pm EST: Maureen Mahon joins Bridgette Davis for a conversation about Mahon’s new book Black Diamond Queens, in an event sponsored by Greenlight Bookstore.

November 12, 3:30 pm CST: Samantha Pinto, author of Infamous Bodies, discusses her book with Jennifer Nash, author of Black Feminism Reimagined, in an event sponsored by the John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies at the University of Texas.

November 13, 12 pm EST: Thea Riofrancos will present her new book, Resource Radicals, in an event sponsored by the Rhodes Center and Climate Solutions Lab at Brown University.

November 14, 2 pm EST: Join author Ronak K. Kapadia and panelists Jodi Kim, Keith P. Feldman, Sara Mameni, and Kareem Khubchandani for a one-year publication anniversary celebration of Kapadia’s book Insurgent Aesthetics.

November 20, 10 pm EST: Watch a roundtable discussion, featuring Lyle Fearnley, author of Virulent Zones, and Saiba Varma, author of The Occupied Clinic, about the therapeutic politics of care. Sponsored by the Weatherhead East Asian Institute.

We also encourage you to check out our In Conversation video series on YouTube. Recent videos include Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker speaking with Vanessa Díaz about her book Manufacturing Celebrity and Assistant Editor Joshua Gutterman Tranen talking with Ricardo Montez about his book Keith Haring’s Line.