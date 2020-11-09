Preview our Spring 2021 Catalog

We’re excited to unveil our Spring 2021 catalog. Check out some highlights from the season below and then download a copy for a closer read. These titles will be published between January 2021 and July 2021.

On the cover we feature an image by Cerron Hooks entitled “Consider the Source,” which is on the cover of our lead title, edited by Lynden Harris. Right Here, Right Now: Life Stories from America’s Death Row collects the powerful first-person stories of dozens of men on death rows across the country.

We have several excellent music books in the catalog. Jazz lovers will definitely want to read the first biography of bassist William Parker, Universal Tonality by Cisco Bradley. The publication of the biography coincides with the release of retrospective box set of Parker’s work. Jazz fans will also want to check out Soundworks: Race, Sound, and Poetry in Production by Anthony Reed, which takes the recorded collaborations between African American poets and musicians such as Amiri Baraka, Jayne Cortez, Cecil Taylor, and Charles Mingus to trace the overlaps between experimental music and poetry. Eric Weisbard’s Songbooks offers a critical guide to American popular music writing, from William Billings’s 1770 New-England-Psalm-Singer to Jay-Z’s 2010 memoir Decoded. Music scholars will also be interested in Sound Alignments: Popular Music in Asia’s Cold Wars, edited by Michael K. Bourdaghs, Paola Iovene, and Kaley Mason.

Spring brings more Black studies and African American history titles as well. We’re thrilled to be adding to our collection of Stuart Hall’s work with two new compilations of his work, Selected Writings on Marxism, edited by Gregor McLennan, and Selected Writings on Race and Difference, edited by Paul Gilroy and Ruth Wilson Gilmore. Both volumes will be great for teaching.

Point of Reckoning: The Fight for Racial Justice at Duke University by Theodore D. Segal provides crucial historical context for today’s campus discussions of equity and inclusion. Additional titles in African American history include Thomas Aiello’s biography of controversial Black journalist Louis Lomax and Reckoning with Slavery by Jennifer L. Morgan, a groundbreaking work of history that demonstrates that the development of Western notions of value and race occurred simultaneously.

Other great new Black studies works include The Long Emancipation by Rinaldo Walcott; Black Aliveness, or A Poetics of Being by Kevin Quashie; Black Utopias by Jayna Brown; The Powers of Dignity by Nick Bromell; Counterlife by Christopher Freeburg; Black Bodies, White Gold by Anna Arabindan-Kesson; and Emancipation′s Daughters by Riché Richardson.

The Inheritance by Elizabeth Povinelli is something new for us: a graphic memoir in which she explores her family’s history and the events, traumas, and social structures that define our individual and collective pasts and futures. We also have a gorgeous book of photos by William Gedney. In A Time of Youth: San Francisco, 1966–1967, editor Lisa McCarty brings together eighty-seven of the more than two thousand photographs Gedney took in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood between October 1966 and January 1967. The design follows the specifications that Gedney laid out before his death.

Planning a post-pandemic vacation to Jamaica? If so, you can read up on your destination in The Jamaica Reader before you go. Edited by Diana Paton and Matthew J. Smith, the reader collects more than one hundred classic and lesser-known texts that include journalism, lyrics, memoir, and poetry that illuminate the complexities of Jamaica’s past. It will also be a great resource for teaching.

Other books in Caribbean studies coming this spring include A Regarded Self by Kaiama L. Glover, which analyzes Francophone and Anglophone Caribbean literature with female protagonists, and Tropical Aesthetics of Black Modernism by Samantha A. Noël, which investigates how Black Caribbean and American artists of the early twentieth century responded to and challenged colonial and other white-dominant regimes through tropicalist representation. Colonial Debts: The Case of Puerto Rico by Rocío Zambrana develops the concept of neoliberal coloniality in light of Puerto Rico’s debt crisis.

As always, our anthropology list is strong this spring. Annemarie Mol returns to the Press with Eating in Theory, which reassess notions of human being and becoming by thinking through the activity of eating, showing how eating is a lively practice bound up with our identities, actions, politics, and senses of belonging in the world. Another author with a long history at Duke University Press, Michael Jackson, also returns with a new book, The Genealogical Imagination: Two Studies of Life over Time, which juxtaposes his fieldwork in Sierra Leone and his own family history in Northeast Australia to explore intergenerational trauma and temporality. We also have a couple of great collections for anthropologists: Experimenting with Ethnography: A Companion to Analysis, edited by Andrea Ballestero and Brit Ross Winthereik; and Words and Worlds: A Lexicon for Dark Times, edited by Veena Das and Didier Fassin. Other new anthropology titles include Atmospheric Noise by Marina Peterson; Kincraft by Todne Thomas; Bombay Brokers by Lisa Björkman; and The Charismatic Gymnasium by Maria José de Abreu.

Our Middle East studies list continues to grow. We’re looking forward to Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World Is Invited by Kareem Rabie, which examines how Palestine’s desire to fully integrate its economy into global markets through large-scale investment projects represented a shift away from political state building with the hope that a thriving economy would lead to a free and functioning Palestinian state. In Queer in Translation, Evren Savci explores how Western LGBT politics are translated and reworked in Turkey in ways that generate new spaces for resistance and solidarity. Also forthcoming are Visions of Beirut by Hatim El-Hibri and Decolonizing Memory by Jill Jarvis.

Our Asian studies titles range cover art, film, history, and theory. In Return Engagements:, Việt Lê examines contemporary art in Cambodia and Viet Nam to rethink the entwinement of militarization, trauma, diaspora, and modernity in Southeast Asian art. In Experiments in Skin, Thuy Linh Nguyen Tu examines the ongoing influence of the Vietnam War on contemporary ideas about race and beauty. Kajri Jain returns with her second book for the Press, Gods in the Time of Democracy, examining how monumental icons emerged as a religious and political form in contemporary India. Empire′s Mistress, Starring Isabel Rosario Cooper by Vernadette Vicuña Gonzalez follows the life of Filipina vaudeville and film actress Isabel Rosario Cooper, who was the mistress of General Douglas MacArthur. Other Asian studies titles include Minor China by Hentyle Yapp, Coed Revolution by Chelsea Szendi Schieder, and Mao’s Bestiary by Liz P. Y. Chee.

Also look for The Politics of Decolonial Investigations, a new book by Walter Mignolo; Operation Valhalla: Writings on War, Weapons, and Media by Friedrich Kittler; Pollution is Colonialism by Max Liboiron; and many more titles in political theory, geography, art, queer studies, and more.

We’ve also got some great upcoming journal issues—here’s a sampling. In “Crip Temporalities,” an issue of the South Atlantic Quarterly, contributors explore the ways disability shapes the experience of time. “Solarity,” also from SAQ, features essays on the social implications of the emergence of solar energy. And “Queer Political Theologies,” an issue of GLQ: A Journal of Lesbian and Gay Studies, brings together queer studies and political theology to explore the relationship between the self and politics, theism, and queerness.

We invite you to download the entire catalog and check out all the great books and journals inside.