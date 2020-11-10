In Conversation: Vanessa Freije and Jocelyn Olcott

Our newest In Conversation video centers the design of political scandals in Mexico from the 1960s to 1980s. Join Jocelyn Olcott, Professor of History and International Comparative Studies and Director of Gender, Sexuality, and Feminist Studies at Duke University, as she talks with Vanessa Freije about her new book, Citizens of Scandal: Journalism, Secrecy, and the Politics of Reckoning in Mexico. Freije is an Assistant Professor of International Studies at the University of Washington in Seattle. They discuss finding an archive for studying the creation of scandals and the role that scandals have in imagining a shared common sense.