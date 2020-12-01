Virtual Events in December

Even as the semester is winding down, our authors are still doing virtual events. Here are a few we know about now; be sure to follow our Twitter feed to learn of more as they are scheduled. Please note the local time zone for each event and adjust accordingly for your own.

December 3, 2:00 pm EST: Brigitte Fielder, author of Relative Races, gives a talk about her book sponsored by the American Antiquarian Society.

December 3, 6:30 pm EST: Maya Stovall, author of Liquor Store Theatre, joins Bridget Finn and Michael Stone-Richards for a conversation about her book sponsored by White Columns, Reyes Finn, and NADA Miami.

December 3, 7 pm EST: The Whitney Museum hosts an “Ask a Curator” event for their new exhibition Working Together: The Photographers of the Kamoinge Workshop. This exhibition originated at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and we distribute the catalog.

December 4, 12 pm EST: Julie Livingston will talk about her recent book Self-Devouring Growth in a talk sponsored by Cornell University.

December 4, 10 am PST: Saiba Varma joins Michael Busch for a conversation about her book The Occupied Clinic. Sponsored by The Polis Project.

December 4, 4pm EST: Editors Terrence L. Johnson, Jacob K. Olupona, and Dianne M. Stewart of the Religious Cultures of African and African Diaspora People book series will celebrate the series with an event featuring recent and upcoming authors. Yolanda Covington Ward, Roberto Strongman, Todne Thomas, and Joseph R. Winters will open the event with readings from their books in the series, followed by a panel and time for audience questions.

December 8, 9 am AEDT: Caren Kaplan, author of Aerial Aftermaths, gives the keynote address at the Drone Futures symposium sponsored by Media Futures Hub and the University of New South Wales.

December 9, 12 pm EST: In an event sponsored by the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Bakirathi Mani, author of Unseeing Empire, is joined by the artist Annu Palakunnathu Matthew and Contemporary Curator Jodi Throckmorton for a discussion on Matthew’s series, An Indian From India and Mani’s book.

December 10, 12:30 PM PST: The University of California Irvine Department of History hosts a book launch for Jie Li’s latest book, Utopian Ruins.

December 17, 3:30 PM CEST: Karen Strassler, author of Demanding Images, discusses her book with Annemarie Samuels and David Kloos, in an event sponsored by the KITLV/Royal Netherlands Institute of Southeast Asian and Caribbean Studies at the University of Leiden.