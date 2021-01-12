New Titles in History

We wish we could be meeting authors and readers in-person at the AHA annual convention. We know that many of you look forward to stocking up on new titles at special discounts at our conferences, so we are pleased to offer a 30% discount on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code AHA21 until February 15, 2021. View our History catalog below for a complete list of all our newest titles in the field and across disciplines. You can also explore all of our books and journals in history on dukeupress.edu. And don’t forget to check out our booth in the Virtual AHA exhibit hall, which includes interviews with authors Cait McKinney and Vanessa Freije.

Editorial Director Gisela Fosado

Editorial Director Gisela Fosado has a message for fellow Virtual AHA attendees, and recommendations for the latest titles.

Happy New Year, Wonderful AHA Historians!

I hope the winter holiday break was a restful one and that everyone is staying safe. In lieu of being able to share my new favorite history books in person at the AHA, I wanted to recommend a few books briefly here.

First off, I hope everyone will check out two new Southern history books, one that is hot off the press, Brandi Brimmer’s Claiming Union Widowhood: Race, Respectability, and Poverty in the Post-Emancipation South and a second, Theodore Segal’s Point of Reckoning: The Fight for Racial Justice at Duke University, which will be released next week. Brimmer’s book tells the story of how poor black women during and after the Civil War asserted their rights as citizens individually and collectively to make claims on the State and to define themselves and their community with the dignity and respect they knew they deserved. Segal’s book chronicles the struggles faced by the first Black undergraduates to enroll at Duke in 1963 and narrates the challenges they faced and the movements they led for change in the years that followed.

Continuing on the theme of social movements for change, I hope you’ll take a look at Elizabeth Sine’s and Joanne Rappaport’s new books. Elizabeth Sine’s Rebel Imaginaries: Labor, Culture, and Politics in Depression-Era California, weaves together the stories of the multiracial workers who formed the basis of California’s economy and who gave rise to an oppositional culture that challenged the modes of racialism, nationalism, and rationalism in the decades following the Great Depression. Joanne Rappaport’s Cowards Don′t Make History: Orlando Fals Borda and the Origins of Participatory Action Research examines a group of Colombian intellectuals, led by the pioneering sociologist Orlando Fals Borda, who collaborated with indigenous and rural organizations to in the early 1970s to create Participatory Action Research, a form of research aimed to be used as a political organizing tool.

Another great book for Latin Americanists (as well as historians of the Cold War) is Eric Zolov’s new book, The Last Good Neighbor: Mexico in the Global Sixties. Revising previous accounts of this period, Zolov offers a new take on Mexican domestic politics and international relations during the long 1960s, tracing how Mexico emerged from the shadow of FDR’s Good Neighbor policy to become a geopolitical player in its own right during the Cold War. Not only does The Last Good Neighbor unearth much new archival material in international diplomacy, left politics, and the workings of the PRI regime, but its transnational approach to understanding the evolving left in Mexico is important and innovative.

I’ll close my recommendations with a book for animal enthusiasts and highlight Animalia: An Anti-Imperial Bestiary for Our Times, edited by Antoinette Burton and Renisa Mawani. Featuring twenty-six animals (including yaks, tigers, vultures, whales, mosquitos and platypuses, the book shows how animals have played central roles in the history of British imperial control. Unconventional and innovative, Animalia shows how the politics of empire—in its racial, gendered, and sexualized forms—played out in multispecies relations across the British Empire.

Looking forward to seeing you all at next year’s AHA!

