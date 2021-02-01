Virtual Events in February

There are lots of great opportunities to join our authors online for lectures, panels, and other book events this month. Please note the local time zone for each event.

February 3, 12:00 pm EST: Mark Driscoll, author of The Whites Are Enemies of Heaven, gives an online talk entitled “Extra-acting and Extracting Whiteness: Why Asians called Euro-Americans ‘Enemies of Heaven’ in the 19th Century,” sponsored by Duke University’s John Hope Franklin Center.

February 3, 5:30 pm GMT: Jairus Grove gives a talk based on his book Savage Ecology. The event is sponsored by The Unit of Play at Goldsmiths University of London.

February 3, 7 pm EST: Mary Coffey, author of Orozco’s American Epic, speaks about Orozco’s murals on Dartmouth College’s campus in an event sponsored by St. Johnsbury Athenaeum.

February 4, 5:30 pm EST: Jayna Brown, author of Black Utopias, joins artist Cauleen Smith for a conversation sponsored by the Global South Center at Pratt.

February 4, 6 pm CST: Arlene Dávila, author of Latinx Art, joins Ed Morales and moderator Bill Johnson González for a conversation entitled “Latinx Inclusivity.” It is sponsored by the DePaul Art Museum.

February 5, 12 pm PST: Christina Schwenkel, author of Building Socialism joins Abidin Kusno for a conversation sponsored by several University of California San Diego departments.

February 8, 10 am PST: Maura Finkelstein, author of The Archive of Loss, gives a talk entitled “Stories from Mumbai’s Archive of Loss,” sponsored by the UCLA Center for India and South Asia.

February 10, 6 pm EST: Theodore D. Segal, author of Point of Reckoning, speaks about his book with Wesley Hogan, Director of Duke University’s Center for Documentary Studies, and historian Bill Chafe.

February 11, 12 pm EST: Abigail Dumes, author of Divided Bodies, is joined by Rachel Kahn Best and Yi-Li Wu for a conversation about her book sponsored by the University of Michigan Institute for Research on Women & Gender.

February 11, 4:30 pm EST: Eunjung Kim, author of Curative Violence, gives a talk entitled “Continuing Presence of Discarded Bodies: Occupational Harm, Necro-Activism, and Living Justice,” sponsored by Syracuse University. Julia Chang will respond to the talk and Andrew Campana will moderate.

February 11, 6 pm EST: R.A. Judy talks about his new book Sentient Flesh with Corey D. B. Walker, in an event sponsored by Wake Forest University.

February 12, 3:30 pm EST: Maya Stovall discusses her book Liquor Store Theatre in a talk sponsored by McMaster University.

February 12, 5 pm EST: David L. Eng and Jasbir K. Puar, editors of the Social Text issue “Left of Queer,” join the issue’s contributors for a launch event sponsored by the Yale Center for the Study of Race, Indigeneity, and Transnational Migration and the University of Pennsylvania’s Alice Paul Center for Research on Gender, Sexuality, and Women.

February 16, 5:30 pm GMT: Sara Ahmed gives a lecture based on her forthcoming book Complaint!, sponsored by the Glasgow School of Art.

February 18-19: Katina L. Rogers, author of Putting the Humanities PhD to Work, participates in the free online conference Graduate Education at Work in the World.

February 19, 12 pm EST: We are thrilled to host a book launch for Universal Tonality, Cisco Bradley’s biography of jazz bassist William Parker. The launch will feature a conversation between Bradley, Parker himself, Anthony Reed (author of Soundworks), and Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker.

February 24, 12 pm EST: Sa’ed Atshan and Katharina Galor, authors of The Moral Triangle, participate in a discussion of issues of diaspora, conflict, immigration, sponsored by Brandeis University’s Schusterman Center for Israel Studies.

February 24, 7 pm EST: Theodore D. Segal speaks to the Duke University Alumni Association about his new book Point of Reckoning. Joining him will be Wesley Hogan of Duke’s Center for Documentary Studies, Duke history professor Adriane Lentz-Smith, and Duke alums Bertie Howard and Janice Gill Williams.

February 26, 1 pm EST: Cornell University’s Jewish Studies department sponsors a roundtable on Noah Tamarkin’s recent book Genetic Afterlives.