New Titles in Art and Art History

We wish we could be meeting authors and readers in-person at the CAA Annual Conference. We know that many of you look forward to stocking up on new titles at special discounts at our conferences, so we are pleased to offer a 40% discount on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code CAA21 until March 31, 2021. Don’t forget to check out our booth in the Virtual CAA exhibit hall, which includes interviews with authors Delinda Collier, Bakirathi Mani, Anna Watkins Fisher, and Ricardo Montez. Since we cannot take photos of authors with their new books in our booth, this year, we instead offer an album of book selfies they have taken from home.

View our art and art history catalog below for a complete list of all our newest titles in the field and across disciplines. You can also explore all of our books and journals in art and visual culture on dukeupress.edu.

Join Duke University Press authors for panels at CAA:

If you were hoping to connect with Ken Wissoker, Elizabeth Ault, or another of our editors about your book project at MLA, please reach out to them by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines here.

And flip to page 20 of our art catalog to check out new special issues and our stunning journals, including Nka: Journal of Contemporary African Art and Archives of Asian Art. Issues are eligible for our 40% discount, and don’t forget to subscribe to the journals you love!

We’re also thrilled to welcome open-access journal liquid blackness: journal of aesthetics and black studies, edited by Alessandra Raengo and Lauren McLeod Cramer, to our publishing program starting this spring. Learn more about liquid blackness.